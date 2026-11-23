The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) says 984,489 Kenyans have benefited from the ongoing Tax Amnesty Programme with Ksh 64.39 billion in penalties, interest and fines having been waived.

According to KRA, as at November 16 this year, interest resulting from unpaid tax amounted to Ksh 31.9 billion while penalties and fines were Ksh 32.5 billion and Ksh 11.5 billion respectively.

“This milestone underscores the programme’s role in supporting taxpayers to address outstanding tax obligations and provides an opportunity for others to benefit before the 31st December 2026 deadline,” said Weldon Ng’eno, Commissioner for Large and Medium Taxpayers.

The ongoing amnesty applies to taxes administered under the Tax Procedures Act CAP 469B for the tax period to December 2025.

In a statement, Ng’eno said the amnesty covers penalties, interests and fines, and is granted for each tax obligation and tax period.

“For taxpayers with a December 2025 year-end, any penalties and interest relating to principal tax for that year qualify for amnesty, provided the principal tax is paid within the amnesty period,” he added.

KRA said penalties and interests relating to December 2025 monthly tax obligations qualify for the amnesty.

Taxpayers who currently in dispute with the taxman in various jurisdictions may also qualify for the amnesty provided that the dispute is concluded within the amnesty period and agreed principal tax is fully paid by close of the year.