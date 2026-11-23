The Council of Governors (CoG) has opposed a directive by Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga to remove Paybill numbers from county health facilities.

The Council termed the directive unconstitutional, arguing that it undermines the autonomy of county governments and their constitutional mandate to manage health facilities and oversee service delivery.

In a statement, CoG Chairperson and Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki said county governments have the authority to impose fees and other charges to support the running of health facilities.

Njuki argued that the PS has no supervisory authority over county government entities, accusing him of undermining governors, county assemblies and accounting officers.

“The Constitution of Kenya and the Public Finance Management Act of 2012 expressly mandate county governments to manage county health facilities and oversee the delivery of health services, including the imposition of fees, levies and other charges,” Njuki said.

The Council maintained that while it supports the Health Cabinet Secretary’s position that patients should not make out-of-pocket payments for services already covered by the Social Health Authority (SHA), the directive to remove Paybill numbers overlooks gaps in the current health insurance system.

Njuki said SHA registration does not automatically guarantee access to all healthcare services, particularly at tertiary hospitals, where some specialised interventions fall outside the approved benefits package.

He added that patients who have exhausted their benefits may also require alternative financing arrangements to access further treatment.

The Council further raised concerns over delayed, rejected or inadequate reimbursements by SHA, saying the challenges continue to strain county health facilities.

It warned that removing existing payment channels without putting alternative financing arrangements in place could undermine the sustainability of public hospitals.

The Council reiterated that county governments must retain lawful mechanisms for recovering costs to ensure uninterrupted service delivery.