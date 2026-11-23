Offender records, case tracking, and correctional operations across Kenyan prisons and probation services are set to be digitised as the State Department for Correctional Services moves to enhance efficiency and reduce delays in the justice system.

The adoption of the Integrated Correctional Management Information System (ICMIS), a digital transformation initiative funded by the World Bank under the Kenya Digital Economy Acceleration Project, is meant to link correctional facilities with other actors in Kenya’s justice system.

Speaking during a meeting with the Integrated Correctional Management Information System steering committee, Correctional Services Principal Secretary Dr. Salome Beacco said the latest development is part of ongoing efforts aimed at reforming the country’s correctional system.

She said the department is fast-tracking development of the platform, designed to transition Kenya’s prisons and probation services from manual record-keeping to a centralized digital ecosystem, with the objective of realizing the transition within this financial year.

Already, the committee under the leadership of the PS, has validated modules for Probation and Aftercare Service with those for the Kenya Prisons Service set to be interrogated this week ahead of harmonization next week.

Once ready, the integrated information management system will be able to track individuals serving both custodial and non-custodial sentences from admission to release besides assisting in the development of evidence-based policies, resource allocation, and oversight.