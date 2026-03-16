PS Oluga pushes for approval of supplementary budget to strengthen health services

Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga has underscored the need for adequate funding to strengthen healthcare delivery, improve emergency medical services, and accelerate the implementation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The PS spoke when he appeared before the Parliamentary Departmental Committee on Health to present and defend the State Department’s 2025/2026 supplementary budget.

Dr. Oluga urged the committee to approve the funds to support completion of stalled health projects, ensure availability of essential medical commodities and technologies, meet staff remuneration, and clear pending bills.

The session was attended by Health Committee Chairperson Dr. James Nyikal, Director-General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, SHA CEO Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, and Acting CEO of JOOTRH Joshua Clinton Ombiri Okise, among other officials.