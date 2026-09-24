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KBC MD says reading generation an investment of Kenya’s future

KBC MD Agnes Kalekye Nguna also said that KBC’s role in telling stories across radio, television and digital platforms was connected to the work of the publishing and education sectors.

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
4 Min Read
File Photo: KBC MD Agnes Kalekye Nguna/ Selestus Mayira

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation Managing Director Agnes Kalekye Nguna described a generation of young readers as an investment in the country’s future, as the Nairobi International Book Fair draws thousands of children and other visitors to Sarit Expo Centre.

She was speaking during a media breakfast on Thursday, the second day of the five-day fair, attended by Winnie Odinga, the Kenya Publishers Association Chairman, Musyoki Muli and other invited guests.

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In her speech, Ms Nguna said reading should go beyond literacy to encourage independent thought and leadership.

“Read, Think, Lead. Those are not just words on a banner; that is how a country grows,” she said. “When a child reads, they learn words that are bigger than their weight. When a young person thinks, they stop waiting for someone else to explain everything to them.”

KBC MD Agnes Kalekye Nguna at Nairobi International Book Fair media breakfast

Ms Nguna said KBC’s role in telling stories across radio, television and digital platforms was connected to the work of the publishing and education sectors.

“At KBC, we tell stories every day on radio, on TV and now online. But we know the first story many Kenyans meet is still on a page. Publishers, authors, teachers, librarians, parents, you’re doing the same work we are doing,” she said. “You help Kenyans see themselves, understand each other and imagine a better future.”

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Her remarks come as organisers of the 27th edition target more than 60,000 visitors, up from 36,147 recorded last year. Children and young readers are expected to make up a significant proportion of this year’s attendance. A statistical forecast supported by Ms Nguna, who said on Thursday that the sight of children filling the venue was particularly encouraging.

“I’m so glad to see so many young children here; that is the best sign,” she said. “A nation that fills a book fair with young readers is a nation investing in its own future.”

Her comments also echo those of Kenya Publishers Association chairman Musyoki Muli, who said the large number of children at the fair reflects the growing appreciation for books as tools for education, personal development and responsible citizenship.

“Read, think, lead,” she concluded. “That’s how we build the country that you want.”

What to expect from the fair

The fair, themed “Read, Think, Lead”, brings together readers, authors, publishers, booksellers, librarians and educators for book launches, exhibitions, workshops, author engagements and reading activities.

More than 20 international exhibitors from countries including China, India, Türkiye, Egypt, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Tanzania are expected at the event, creating opportunities for Kenyan publishers and authors to explore international partnerships.

The fair is also expanding beyond the traditional exhibition model with a new Publishers Networking Forum expected to bring together publishers, authors, literary agents, printers, booksellers, editors and illustrators to discuss distribution, co-publishing, content development and new markets.

For those attending, look out for forums discussing technology and the changing publishing landscape, which are also part of this year’s programme.

The fair will also address challenges facing the publishing industry, including piracy, while celebrating Kenyan literary achievement through the Jomo Kenyatta Prize for Literature awards. Additionally, the Kenya Publishers Association will also honour the late Raila Odinga, publishing veteran Malkiat Singh and librarian Lily Nyariki in its Hall of Fame.

The fair runs until September 27 at Sarit Expo Centre.

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