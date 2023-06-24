CS Kindiki reshuffles 204 Deputy County Commissioners

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration has made changes in the deployment of Deputy County Commissioners (DCCs).

According to the Ministry, the Commissioners are required to report to their news stations starting Monday, June 26.

“It is notified for information of the general public that the government has effected transfer/deployment of two hundred and four Deputy County Commissioners countrywide,” Kindiki stated

In the changes, several DCCs were recalled to the Ministry headquarters from various posts including Angel Makau (Ithanga), Abdihakim Jubat (Trans-Mara) and Evans Wendott (PA to Nairobi Regional Commissioner).

Other DCCs affected by the changes include Patrick Mwangi Kirienye who has been transfred to Athi River from Samburu East.

Harun Kamau was transferred from Etago to Khwisero, Jackson Omondi from Khwisero to PA/County Commissioner Murang’a and Paul Waweru from PA/County Commissioner Murang’a to Kiminini in Bungoma.

Dolphin Wanzala was moved from Kiminini to Marakwet East, Ahmed Somo from Marakwet East to Narok Central, Kennedy Mwangome from Narok Central to Embakasi, and Abraham Kemboi from Embakasi to Luanda.

The CS also moved Abaraham Laikera to Laikipia West, Stanley Mutua (Konoin), Anneta Mwangi (Tseikuru) and Titus Murei (Mandera North).