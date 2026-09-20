Phenomenal Agnes Jebet Ngetich wins Kenya’s only gold with new world record in Denmark

Kenya’s Agnes Jebet Ngetich stormed to a women-only world half marathon record of 1:05:15, to win her second global title of the year at the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Copenhagen,Denmark on Sunday.

Dominating the race, the 25 year old and current 10km world record holder won by 50 seconds ahead of her teammate Veronica Loleo to add the world half marathon title to the world cross-country crown she claimed in Tallahassee in January.

Ngetich was a class apart took one second off the world record for a women-only race of 1:05:16,set by her compatriot Peres Jepchirchir when winning the world half marathon title in Gdynia in 2020.

Loleo secured silver in 1:06:05, and Florence Niyonkuru from Burundi,claimed bronze in a national record of 1:06:08, five seconds ahead of Daisilah Jerono of Kenya who finished 4th.

Kenya also bagged the team’s gold ahead of USA and Ethiopia who completed the podium positions.