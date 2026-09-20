PS Omollo defends Ruto’s non-discriminatory approach to development

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo has defended the government’s approach to national development, saying public resources and services must reach Kenyans without discrimination based on region, community or political affiliation.

Speaking Sunday during a church development fund drive in Narok East, Omollo said President William Ruto has set a new standard for leadership through what he described as “a non-discriminatory and inclusive” approach to national development.

“It has not happened in the history of this country that we have a leader who develops the country equally. For the first time, we have a leader focused on equitable transformation across our country in ways that are immeasurable,” he said.

The PS said the government’s development agenda is focused on ensuring that communities across the country benefit from public investments and services, regardless of their region or political affiliation.

Omollo further told off those disparaging President Ruto, saying Kenyans should focus on the tangible development record and demand clear commitments from anyone seeking their votes.

“President Ruto has raised the bar on leadership. Anyone who comes to look for your vote, the marking scheme is already there. Ask them what their agenda on roads, education, healthcare, not mere rhetoric. That’s the only way we are going to change our country,” Dr. Omollo said.

He said those serving in the Ruto administration have no doubt about the President’s prospects in next year’s election, expressing confidence that he would be re-elected based on his track record and development agenda.

“Those who serve under President Ruto have no doubt in our minds that when we go to elections next year, the President will get a resounding victory so that he can continue the transformation that he’s undertaking in the country,” he said.

He said equitable development must be matched by equitable access to government services, noting that the government is continuing to strengthen its administrative structures to bring services closer to citizens.

“We continue to address the gaps that exist in the delivery of government services through the administrative units. We have increased the numbers, and for the first time, we are giving our village elders a stipend because of the good work they have done over the years,” he said.

The government began paying village elders a monthly stipend this year as part of efforts to formally recognise their contribution to grassroots administration and community service.

The PS said the same commitment to inclusive development extended to addressing longstanding challenges in areas such as the Mau Complex, noting that the government has already addressed issues that had previously been problematic in the area.

He said the government would continue to pursue equitable resource allocation and inclusive public service delivery as part of its broader transformation agenda.