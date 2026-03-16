Curtains drawn on iconic memorable WRC Safari rally

Dust settled on another thrilling edition of the legendary Safari Rally Kenya as the third round of the 2026 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) concluded on Sunday in the outskirts of Naivasha town, Nakuru city.

Japan’s Takamoto Katsuta and co-driver Aaron Johnston of Toyota Gazoo secured a historic maiden victory in the WRC after they inherited the lead during a chaotic Saturday morning from his teammates Oliver Solberg and Sebastian Ogier.

Katsuta had deliberately adopted a cautious, survival-first approach as his peers bowed out all around him, and his strategy paid ultimate dividends.

After establishing an overnight lead of over a minute and 25 seconds at the end of Day 3, the Year-old nursed his GR Yaris Rally 1 in Sunday’s four stages to clinch his biggest WRC career win by 27.4s.

President William Ruto attended the closing ceremony in Naivasha, praising the event’s global significance and offering reassurance about the country’s commitment to keeping the iconic event on the world stage.

“The Safari Rally is part of Kenya’s sporting heritage and a global showcase for our country,” said President Ruto.

He added, “The participation of fans from across the East African Community has elevated the Safari Rally into a truly regional event. Your presence shows the power of sport to bring East Africa together.”

Scores of supporters gathered on rocky hilltops, dusty plains and river crossings to witness the world’s best rally drivers wrestle with the brutal conditions that make the Safari Rally unique.

The legendary stages, including the unforgiving plains of Soysambu and the winding roads

Behind the WRC contenders, local drivers thrilled home fans who gathered in huge numbers across spectator zones stretching from Naivasha to Elementaita to cheer them on.

Rally veteran Carl Tundo, who now serves as the Head of Secretariat for the WRC Safari Rally, praised the scale of support from fans across the region.

“What we have witnessed this week – the crowds, the passion, the atmosphere – shows just how much this rally means to Kenya and to the entire East African region,” he said.

“Our focus now is to build on that momentum and continue raising the standard of the Safari Rally so that it grows even stronger for teams, fans and partners in the years ahead,” added the five-time winner of the WRC Safari Rally.

SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri hailed the rally’s ability to unite fans across the continent.

“The Safari Rally is a celebration of Kenya, of Africa and of the incredible passion our people have for sport,” Karauri said.

He added, “The energy we’ve seen from fans this week shows why this rally deserves to remain a permanent fixture on the global motorsport calendar.”



As engines fell silent in Naivasha, Nakuru County, on Sunday, attention now turns to the future of the iconic event.

The current contract to keep the Safari Rally in the WRC ended this year, and discussions on a renewal are expected to gather momentum in the coming months.

Many across Kenya and the wider East African region hope the extraordinary turnout has once again demonstrated why the Safari Rally belongs on the global championship calendar.