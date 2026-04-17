African Fantasy film based on book gets first look release

Paramount debuted a teaser for its adaptation of the fan-favourite African Fantasy book “Children of Blood and Bone” at the CinemaCon presentation.

Directed by Prince-Bythewood, the story is set in an African fantasy kingdom. It follows a young woman (Mbedu) as she goes on a quest to reclaim the magic that was violently stolen from her people.

She and her brother (Tosin Cole) ally with the daughter and son of the king to fight back against his brutal rule.

Prince-Bythewood, alongside stars Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Regina King, took to the stage to offer up a first look at the feature.

The vibes were divine at our #ChildrenOfBloodAndBone Sneak Peek Footage Event ✨ pic.twitter.com/IYbZUKhVk0 — Children of Blood and Bone (@ChildrenofBandB) April 11, 2026

“Movies like this don’t come around often,” Ejiofor told the crowd. “It was time for me to be a king.”

Hall noted that she was quick to sign up for the film and explained, “Black girls deserve to see themselves in worlds of wonder, power and imagination.”

Added Prince-Bythewood, “I’m honoured to bring this incredible best-selling fantasy book to life.”

The team unveiled the first trailer, featuring Viola Davis providing comfort as she expresses, “They don’t hate you. They hate what you are meant to become.”

Stenberg offers the warning, “Your life is in danger — you and your people.” Later, in a romantic scene, Idris says, “You have unravelled me.”

The film is an adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s best-selling YA novel, and the author teamed with Prince-Bythewood to write the script.

Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Zackary Momoh, Richard Mofe-Damijo and Idris Elba also star, with a theatrical release set for Jan. 15, 2027.

Filming took place in South Africa and featured an opening casting call seeking actors living in Nigeria for additional roles.

“I am so honoured and excited to bring Tomi’s Children of Blood and Bone and the vibrant world of Orisha to life,” Prince-Bythewood said in a statement at the time of the film’s announcement. “Our incredible ensemble reflects the whole of the diaspora. This is where our magic lies.”