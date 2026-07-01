Dagoretti traders hail speedy completion of Ngong Road-Naivasha Road Flyover

Lucy Kagendo has sold fruit at Dagoretti Corner for more than 20 years, watching one of Nairobi’s busiest transport corridors evolve. Yet, of all the changes she has witnessed, none has impressed her more than the speed with which the Ngong Road-Naivasha Road (Junction Mall) Flyover was completed.

“I have been here since the very first day the surveyors came to measure the site. We had been told that the project would take about three years to complete, but it was finished much sooner than expected. It did not take long at all. It was originally expected to be completed by 2027, yet it has already been finished before then.”

Her remarks come days after President William Ruto commissioned the KSh3.8 billion Ngong Road-Naivasha Road (Junction Mall) Flyover, a project designed to eliminate one of Nairobi’s most persistent traffic bottlenecks by improving the movement of people and goods while enhancing safety for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.

The flyover forms part of the Government’s broader infrastructure programme to modernise Nairobi’s road network and prepare the capital for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Kagendo and many traders at Dagoretti Corner say the project’s early completion has reinforced confidence that major public infrastructure can be delivered ahead of schedule while beginning to transform lives immediately.

Having operated her fruit business beside the busy corridor for more than two decades, Kagendo believes the completed project will attract more customers and create new opportunities for traders.

“I am a trader here at Dagoretti Corner, near the Total petrol station, where I sell fruit. I have been operating my business here for more than 20 years. I think my business will now grow, and I am thankful for the road improvements and the development they have brought to our community.”

Speaking during the commissioning, President Ruto said the investment is intended to reduce travel time, lower transport costs, improve road safety and unlock economic productivity by allowing people and goods to move more efficiently across Nairobi.

He noted that the flyover is one of several strategic infrastructure projects aimed at making the capital more connected, competitive and ready to host AFCON next year.

To Kagendo, however, the transformation is best reflected in the renewed optimism among local traders and residents.

“We used to be told we are heading to Singapore and it seems we have already arrived.”

As businesses adjust to improved accessibility and increasing traffic flow, she believes the benefits of the project are only beginning to unfold.

“We are very grateful because this project has also created more business opportunities for us.”