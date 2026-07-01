July marks the peak of the cold season in central highlands

The Kenya Meteorological Service Authority (KMSA) is warning of an increase in respiratory disease cases as the cool temperatures peak this month. The weatherman says “as temperatures drop in the counties in the central highlands, parts of Highlands East of the Rift Valley, Nairobi and Parts of Southeast Lowlands could see a rise in asthmatic attacks, pneumonia, flu, and the common colds.”

Deputy Director of KMSA Kennedy Thiong’o is advising the public to dress warmly and to follow the advice of the health experts to avoid contracting diseases during the cold season. “They are also advised not to use charcoal jikos in poorly ventilated homes because they emit carbon monoxide gas, which can kill if inhaled,” says Thiong’o in a statement.

Thiong’o further warns that water availability in the ASAL areas may decline due to the ongoing dry weather conditions expected in the areas. Residents are advised to use the available water sparingly and embrace water conservation practices to ensure their water needs are met during the month.

The forecast indicates that, strong winds are expected in the Coast, the South-eastern Lowlands, Northeastern and North-western Kenya may disrupt marine transport and damage infrastructure such as roofs and power lines. “Fog is likely to reduce visibility at the airports and on roads that traverse highland areas, increasing the risk of accidents, diversions and delays,” says Thiong’o.

He notes that for the next three months several parts of the country are expected to experience dry weather conditions. “However, the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, Central and parts of the South Rift Valley are expected to receive rainfall that is likely to be below the July to September (JAS) Long Term Mean.”

The Highlands East of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi County and parts of the Southeastern lowlands are expected to experience cool and cloudy conditions in July and August and the first half of September. The rest of the country is expected to remain generally sunny and dry. Temperatures are expected to be warmer than usual over the whole country.