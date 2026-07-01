KRA destroys Ksh218 million worth of illicit goods in nationwide crackdown

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), in collaboration with a multi-agency enforcement team, has destroyed contraband goods valued at Ksh218 million in an operation targeting illicit trade and tax evasion across the country.

The destruction was conducted simultaneously at Envirosafe Limited in Athi River, Nairobi, and a designated site in Voi, Taita-Taveta County, following coordinated enforcement operations across Nairobi and the Coast region.

Among the items destroyed were various brands of beer, spirits, and bottled water, all seized during market surveillance by KRA’s Medium and Small Taxpayers Enforcement Division.

According to the KRA, investigations revealed that these products violated several laws governing the manufacture, importation, and sale of excisable goods. Violations included the use of counterfeit, swapped, and non-activated excise stamps, production by unlicensed manufacturers, and other tax evasion schemes designed to avoid excise duty payments.

The authority said the operation is part of a broader campaign aimed at dismantling illicit trade networks, protecting consumers, and preserving government revenue.

Speaking during the destruction exercise, KRA Chief Manager for Micro and Small Taxpayers Michael Gichuki said the enforcement actions are intended to safeguard compliant businesses, not to penalize legitimate traders.

“These enforcement measures are not intended to punish law-abiding traders. Rather, they are designed to protect legitimate businesses by removing rogue operators who distort markets through tax evasion and unfair competition,” he explained.

Gichuki described illicit trade as one of the most significant threats to Kenya’s economy. He warned that counterfeit products not only deprive the government of crucial revenue but also expose consumers to goods that fail to meet mandatory health and safety standards.

He noted that many illicit products bypass regulatory inspections and are often manufactured under unhygienic conditions, posing substantial public health risks.

“By eliminating illicit trade, we are creating a predictable, secure, and enabling business environment where compliant and patriotic taxpayers can thrive,” Gichuki added.

Beyond consumer safety, the KRA noted that counterfeit trade undermines legitimate manufacturers by fostering unfair competition, discouraging investment, threatening jobs, and hindering industrial growth.

The authority further pointed out that taxes lost due to illicit trade reduce the resources available for essential public services, including healthcare, education, infrastructure, and security.

To combat this problem, the KRA stated its continued investment in intelligence-led enforcement, market surveillance, data-driven risk management, and collaboration with other government agencies. The efforts aim to identify and dismantle illegal trade networks while facilitating legitimate commerce.

The authority also urged consumers and traders to use the SOMA Label App to verify the authenticity of excise stamps before purchasing excisable products. The mobile application allows users to instantly scan excise stamps, helping to identify counterfeit products and reduce the circulation of illicit goods.

The KRA reaffirmed its commitment to sustained enforcement and strategic partnerships to combat illicit trade, protect government revenue, and foster a fair business environment where compliant enterprises can compete on equal terms.