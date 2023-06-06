Delays in passport application as printer breaks down amidst surging backlog

The immigration Department has announced delays in processing passport applications due to breakdown of a printing machine.

In a statement Tuesday, the Immigration department said the disruption in the supply of essential materials has also affected the process.

“Due to a breakdown of a printing machine and disruption in the supply of essential materials, we are currently experiencing delays in the processing of passport applications,” the statement read

“We regret the inconvenience caused and take this opportunity to convey our sincere apologies to the applicants and to anyone else affected by the delay.”

The department assured that the staff is working round the clock to restore normal services and clear the backlog of pending passport applications.

“Applicants seeking urgent passport are reminded to contact us with documentary proof of urgency.”