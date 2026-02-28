Denmark becomes first country in the European Union to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis

Denmark has become the first EU country to eliminate the mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Feb 27.

“The elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis marks a major public health achievement for Denmark,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

The international health body said Denmark had met its required targets for elimination from 2021 to 2024, “including low transmission rates and high coverage of prenatal testing and treatment for pregnant women”.

“Elimination means testing and treating at least 95 out of every 100 pregnant women –- and keeping new infant infections below 50 per 100 000 births,” Mr Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, said.

According to WHO figures, Denmark has low rates of HIV and syphilis among pregnant women.

Around 5,950 people are living with HIV in Denmark, and less than 0.1 per cent of pregnant women are affected.

Congenital syphilis – meaning syphilis passed from mother to baby – is also uncommon.