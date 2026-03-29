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IEBC to roll out 30-day enhanced voter registration exercise

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to officially launch the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration on Monday, 30th March 2026.

In a statement, IEBC noted that the exercise will take place for 30 days upto Tuesday, 28th of April 2026 under the theme ‘Deepening Democracy in Kenya Through Inclusive Voter Registration’.

The Commission said the nationalwide exercise aims to give Kenyans an opportunity to register as voters and update their details ahead of upcoming electoral processes.

The voter registration during ECVR will take place in a county assembly wards on a rotational basis in accordance with kit movement schedules, universities and colleges in respective constituencies.

Similarly, the exercise will also be conducted in Huduma Centres, IEBC customer experience center  at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi as well as at the IEBC Constituency offices.

However, the Commission says ECVR shall not be undertaken in electoral areas due to ongoing by-elections.

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These areas include, Porro Ward, Endo Ward and Emurua Dikirr Constituency as well as the ongoing election petitions in Malava and Mbeere North constituencies.

 

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