Ghana to host 2027 CAF  U-20 Africa Cup of Nations

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) has awarded the hosting rights of the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations 2027 to Ghana on the same year that the West African nation will celebrate a special milestone in its history.

Next year, Ghana will be commemorating 70 years since Independence, underlining the country’s rich football heritage and enduring contribution to the development of African football.

This will be a second time Ghana hosts the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, having previously staged the competition in 1999, where the host nation lifted the trophy in front of home supporters.

The CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations will feature 12 teams, bringing together Africa’s brightest young talents in a tournament that continues to serve as a key pathway to global football.

The four-time champions Ghana have a proud tradition in youth football and have consistently contributed to the development of world-class talent on the African and global stage.

The tournament holds a special place in Ghanaian football history, having served as a platform for the emergence of some of the continent’s most celebrated players.

Over the years, Ghana’s U-20 programme has produced a remarkable generation of football icons, including Stephen Appiah, Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Derek Boateng, André Ayew, and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, among others.

Ghana also holds a unique place in global football history as the first African nation to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2009.

The top four teams from the TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations will qualify to represent Africa at the FIFA U-20 World Cup, adding further significance to the tournament.

The most recent edition of the competition was hosted by Egypt, with South Africa emerging as champions, highlighting the growing competitiveness and quality of youth football across the continent.

CAF will confirm the dates, host cities and venues for the tournament in earnest.