Toxic Lyrikali set for first London show in June

Kenyan rapper Toxic Lyrikali will perform his first European show in London at the Maisha London Fest on June 20.

The show, curated by Maisha London Entertainment, is marketed to Kenyans living in the diaspora who want to engage and celebrate Kenyan music. The organisers shared a poster for the event, inviting attendees to expect nothing but “pure vibes and elite music.”

Lyrikali has built a name for himself in the rap genre as a sharp lyricist and compelling storyteller whose music focuses on the everyday struggles and experiences of a youthful, Kenyan audience.

Despite being named one of Spotify’s rising stars to watch, Lyrikali has shown a healthy respect for the history of Kenyan rap, recently collaborating with Mejja on the single “Manifest,” which appears on his debut album “Mtoto wa Khadija.”

Prior to his show in London, Lyrikali is also expected to perform in Dubai on April 9.