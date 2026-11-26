The Principal Secretary (PS) for Broadcasting and Telecommunications Stephen Isaboke has urged editors to exercise sound professional judgement in political reporting when political actors make inflammatory statements, promote ethnic hostility, or threaten violence against communities as the country heads to the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during the official opening of the 9th Annual Editors’ Convention in Mombasa, organised by the Kenya Editors’ Guild, PS Isaboke said there is a fundamental difference between reporting incitement in the public interest and providing a platform for its amplification.

“The pursuit of headlines, ratings and digital traffic must never supersede professional integrity, public safety and national cohesion. Our media must guard against becoming a vehicle for divisive rhetoric, ethnic mobilisation and the balkanisation of our country,” said PS Isaboke.