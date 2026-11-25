Kisumu’s nightlife had one of its standout entertainment moments, when DJ Kriss Darlin headlined the second edition of Smirnoff Sound Nation, held at Berlin Lounge.

Kriss Darlin’s set anchored a night built around the lakeside’s unique musical identity, which has always drawn from different generations and influences.

Kriss Darlin shared the line-up with Pro DJ Chelly and Jay The DJ, and together the trio took revellers through the sounds that have shaped Kisumu’s dance floors, from the rhythms of Ohangla and Lingala to the contemporary energy of Gengetone, Arbantone and Amapiano.

The Kisumu edition follows a successful debut of Smirnoff Sound Nation in Eldoret and draws its inspiration from the Lake Region’s rich musical heritage, where local sounds have long shaped social gatherings and shared cultural experiences.

For Smirnoff, the evening was about putting music at the centre of the social experience.

“Kenya’s music story is constantly evolving, but the sounds that bring people together remain important.

“Sound Nation Kisumu is about bringing the music people grew up with into conversation with the sounds shaping nightlife today.

“It is an opportunity to celebrate different tastes, discover new sounds and create an experience where everyone has a place,” said Gakenia Wangeci, Brand Manager at East African Breweries (EABL).

Smirnoff Sound Nation builds on the brand’s Why Change a Good Thing campaign, which celebrates the evolution of culture, music and social experiences without losing sight of what makes them meaningful.

In Kisumu, that idea came to life by connecting familiar rhythms with emerging sounds for music lovers across different generations.

The journey does not end at the lakeside. Smirnoff Sound Nation continues its nationwide tour, with each stop set to carry its own local vibe, line-up and sound, as part of a broader celebration of Kenya’s ever-evolving music culture.