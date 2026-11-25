Veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie, one of Africa’s most celebrated film stars, has died at the age of 79, his family has announced.

Known for his deep voice, commanding screen presence and memorable use of African proverbs, Edochie became a household name across Africa, often portraying powerful traditional rulers, wealthy businessmen and family patriarchs.

In a statement, his family said Edochie died in the early hours of Wednesday in the south-eastern Nigerian city of Enugu following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

Tributes are pouring in from fans and fellow actors, remembering him as a Nollywood legend who helped shape Nigeria’s film industry.

Edochie began his career as a broadcaster in 1967 before turning to acting. He rose to prominence in 1987 after starring in a television adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s acclaimed novel Things Fall Apart.

His portrayal of Okonkwo, the proud but troubled Igbo warrior in Chinua Achebe’s acclaimed novel Things Fall Apart, earned him international recognition helping establish him as one of Nigeria’s most respected actors.

He went on to become one of the most recognisable faces of Nollywood, Nigeria’s film industry, which has since grown into one of the world’s largest film industries.

Over a career spanning several decades, he appeared in numerous films, including Igodo, Rituals, Billionaire’s Club and the 2018 romantic comedy Lionheart.

His contribution to the arts was recognised in 2003 when he received one of Nigeria’s national honours, the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

In recent years, his distinctive facial expressions, witty remarks and memorable scenes from his films found a new generation of admirers through viral social media memes.

“As we mourn this painful loss, we pray that Almighty God grants his gentle soul eternal rest and gives the entire family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” a statement shared on Instagram by his son Leo said.

Edochie had spoken publicly about his deteriorating health during a visit to Ghana in October, saying he was struggling to walk and experiencing swelling in parts of his body.

He is survived by his wife, Josephine, and their six children, including fellow Nollywood actors Yul and Linc Edochie.