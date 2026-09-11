Ne-Yo to perform in Nairobi in October

Award-winning artist Ne-Yo is expected to perform in Nairobi on Mashujaa Day, October 20, as part of a daytime event organised by One Night Only, dubbed ‘The Brunch Edition.’

Tickets are expected to go on sale on Saturday, September 12, ranging from Ksh 7,500 for Early Bird to Ksh 40,000 for Platinum tickets.

This comes after Bien, Ali Kiba, Karyn White and Kirk Whalum performed at the event in June.

The Nairobi concert will be a stop for the “Miss Independent” singer, who will also be performing in South Africa on October 17 and 18 before heading to Kenya.

As is expected from previous events, Ne-Yo will be performing some of his greatest hits from his vast catalogue; “Sexy Back” and “Because of You” are a few that come to mind, and probably a few new songs from his new album ‘Highway 79’ released in early July.

This will mark Ne-Yo’s second visit to the capital. He first came to Nairobi for the third season of Coke Studio Africa, where he performed alongside Kenyan rapper Wangechi, Tanzania’s Ali Kiba, Uganda’s Maurice Kirya and Nigeria’s Ice Prince. A year later, he teamed up with Tanzanian superstar Diamond on the hit song “Marry You”.

Known globally for hit songs such as “Closer” and “So Sick”, his career spans more than two decades, with songwriting credits for Rihanna’s ‘Unfaithful’, ‘Russian Roulette’ and ‘Take a Bow’, as well as Beyoncé’s hit single “Irreplaceable”. He has also contributed songs for artists including Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Carrie Underwood, Celine Dion and Mario.

Beyond music, NE-YO has built a career in film and television, appearing in productions such as Empire, BMF, World of Dance, Dance Monsters, Stomp the Yard, Red Tails and Step Up: High Water.

Organisers say tickets will be “limited”.