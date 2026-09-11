Music

Ne-Yo to perform in Nairobi in October

This will mark Ne-Yo’s second visit to the capital; he first came to Nairobi for the third season of Coke Studio Africa.

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
2 Min Read

Award-winning artist Ne-Yo is expected to perform in Nairobi on Mashujaa Day, October 20, as part of a daytime event organised by One Night Only, dubbed ‘The Brunch Edition.’

Tickets are expected to go on sale on Saturday, September 12, ranging from Ksh 7,500 for Early Bird to Ksh 40,000 for Platinum tickets.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

This comes after Bien, Ali Kiba, Karyn White and Kirk Whalum performed at the event in June.

The Nairobi concert will be a stop for the “Miss Independent” singer, who will also be performing in South Africa on October 17 and 18 before heading to Kenya.

As is expected from previous events, Ne-Yo will be performing some of his greatest hits from his vast catalogue; “Sexy Back” and “Because of You” are a few that come to mind, and probably a few new songs from his new album ‘Highway 79’ released in early July.

This will mark Ne-Yo’s second visit to the capital. He first came to Nairobi for the third season of Coke Studio Africa, where he performed alongside Kenyan rapper Wangechi, Tanzania’s Ali Kiba, Uganda’s Maurice Kirya and Nigeria’s Ice Prince. A year later, he teamed up with Tanzanian superstar Diamond on the hit song “Marry You”.

Britney Spears detained on suspicion of driving while intoxicated
Bien attends NBA All-Star as NBA Africa expands cultural reach
Swift Academy opens final call for Nairobi’s emerging music talent
“Chai ya Saa Kumi” becomes Nairobi’s most-streamed song in June

Known globally for hit songs such as “Closer” and “So Sick”, his career spans more than two decades, with songwriting credits for Rihanna’s ‘Unfaithful’, ‘Russian Roulette’ and ‘Take a Bow’, as well as Beyoncé’s hit single “Irreplaceable”. He has also contributed songs for artists including Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Carrie Underwood, Celine Dion and Mario.

Beyond music, NE-YO has built a career in film and television, appearing in productions such as Empire, BMF, World of Dance, Dance Monsters, Stomp the Yard, Red Tails and Step Up: High Water.

Organisers say tickets will be “limited”.

King Promise, Mr Eazi reunite on triumphant new single
East Africa’s rising MMA Stars shine at ‘Anza Ko Fight Nights’ in Nairobi
Lizzo ‘grateful’ after judge dismisses lawsuit against production company
Pictures: Retro Rewind embraces nostalgia advocates togetherness
Justin Bieber joins Madonna, Shakira, BTS for FIFA World Cup final half-time show
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Researchers call for stronger financing to tackle Antimicrobial Resistance
Next Article Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a group photo session ahead of the "Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Plus" meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sept. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Ye) From Bishkek to New Delhi, Xi advocates Global South cooperation
- Advertisement -
Latest News
DPP moves to extradite US fugitive wanted over fatal drunk-driving conviction
County News NEWS
Khaligraph Jones, Dyana Cods, Femi One to headline Christie Sevens
Music Rugby
Nyeri gets major health infrastructure boost as Mwai Kibaki Hospital expands
County News NEWS
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a group photo session ahead of the "Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Plus" meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sept. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)
From Bishkek to New Delhi, Xi advocates Global South cooperation
International News

You May also Like

Entertainment

Music legend Eric Wainaina delivers intimate acoustic set 

Entertainment

Bien announces E. African tour, new album

Entertainment

Brazy become Equal artist for April

Entertainment

Report: Kenyan hip-hop streams soar in three year period

Show More