DPP roots for technology to strengthen criminal justice system

The Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga, has called on justice sector stakeholders to embrace technology as a critical tool for improving the efficiency, transparency, and effectiveness of criminal case management across the country.

Speaking during the 38th National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) meeting in Mombasa, the DPP said the integration of digital solutions into the justice system is essential in addressing case backlogs, enhancing coordination among institutions, and ensuring timely delivery of justice.

“Technology is no longer optional in the administration of justice. It is a necessity that will enable institutions within the justice sector to improve efficiency, accountability, and access to justice for all Kenyans,” he said.

During his presentation, the DPP highlighted the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions’ Uadilifu Case Management System, describing it as a transformative digital platform that is streamlining the prosecution of criminal cases.

He noted that the system has enhanced the management of case files, improved information sharing among justice agencies, and strengthened decision-making by providing prosecutors with timely and accurate case data.

“The Uadilifu Case Management System has significantly contributed to the criminal justice process by promoting efficiency in case handling, reducing delays, and facilitating better coordination between prosecutors and other justice sector actors,” Ingonga said.

The DPP further urged institutions within the justice chain to continue investing in technology-driven innovations that support seamless collaboration, improve service delivery, and build public confidence in the justice system.