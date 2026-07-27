Tusker suffer opening defeat to Al Hilal in CECAFA Kagame Cup

Tusker FC’s 2026 CECAFA Kagame Cup campaign got off to a losing start on Sunday, as the Brewers went down 2-0 to Sudanese giants Al Hilal SC in their Group C opener at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

Former Medeama SC duo Kamaradini Mamudu and Salim Adams were both on target for Al Hilal, who dominated large spells of the contest to claim the win.

Mamudu broke the deadlock in the 30th minute, showing composure to convert after Al Hilal had controlled proceedings for much of the first half. The lead held firm going into the break, with Tusker unable to find an answer.

The Brewers came out looking for a way back into the game in the second half, pushing men forward in search of an equaliser.

But Al Hilal remained well-organised at the back while continuing to create the better scoring chances on the counter. With Tusker committing numbers forward, Adams put the result beyond doubt deep into stoppage time, sealing a 2-0 win for the Sudanese side.

The defeat is a setback for head coach Julien Mette’s side, who entered the tournament as late replacements for Al Merreikh after the Sudanese club withdrew.

Tusker are using the Kagame Cup as a pre-season platform to build match fitness and integrate new signings ahead of a busy campaign that includes the FKF Premier League and a return to continental football in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Brewers will look to bounce back when they take on hosts Rayon Sports on Wednesday at the Kigali Pele Stadium, before wrapping up their group-stage assignment against Zanzibar’s KVZ SC on August 1.

Al Hilal, last year’s runners-up, have made the ideal start to their title bid and will be aiming to build on the win when they face KVZ SC in their next Group C fixture.