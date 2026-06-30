Technopolis Development Authority celebrates graduation of youth in Jitume Digital Media Tools mentorship program

Technopolis Development Authority (formerly Konza Technopolis Development Authority) graduated 2,700 youth participants in a five-day hybrid learning program dubbed The Jitume Digital Media Tools Sensitization workshop. The program equipped and exposed youth to emerging technologies, industry practices and career opportunities within Kenya’s rapidly expanding digital and creative economy.

The programme attracted sign ups drawn from across the country and introduced the youth to modern creative professions including photography, videography, graphic design, video editing and social media management. Through structured engagement with practitioners and digital tools, participants gained practical understanding of professional workflows, Artificial Intelligence-enabled solutions, entrepreneurship pathways and opportunities available within the evolving world of work.

Hosted at the Jitume Digital Media Factory in GPO Nairobi, the initiative was designed to move beyond conventional technical training by helping participants understand complete career ecosystems and the practical realities of building sustainable careers within the creative sector. The program was delivered in partnership with, Kenya Film Commission, Postal Kenya and Genesis Design Factory.

The Graduation and Recognition Ceremony convened top-performing participants alongside representatives from government, industry, academia, technology institutions, development partners and the media. The event provided a platform to celebrate achievement, showcase talent and strengthen linkages between emerging creatives and opportunity providers.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony the Technopolis Development Authority, CEO, John Paul Okwiri, noted the importance of bringing young professionals together to not only upskill but nurture talent within the creative space. “This graduation is a testament to the ever-growing creative industry in our country. We had a total number of nearly 3000 participants signing up for this workshop which showcases the hunger for young creatives to nurture and further their skills while showcasing the need for more cohorts to be conducted across the country. We have seen young videographers, photographers, graphic designers, social media managers & content developers/editors take the initiative to gather here, network and grow their skills in order to ultimately raise the standard within the creative space, it is therefore extremely important to continue supporting them through workshops like this to ensure we grow the sector”.

The event demonstrated the transformative potential of targeted digital skills interventions in preparing young people for participation in the knowledge economy while supporting national efforts to expand access to innovation-driven opportunities. Activities during the ceremony included exhibitions and showcases of participant work across multiple disciplines, presentation of programme highlights and impact stories, a high-level conversation on the future of creative work in Kenya, recognition and award presentations for outstanding participants, and networking engagements

Among the outcomes realised through the initiative were increased awareness of modern creative careers, strengthened connections between young people and industry professionals, greater understanding of the role of Artificial Intelligence in creative industries, and expanded visibility of pathways to employment, freelancing and entrepreneurship. The Government remains committed to supporting programmes that accelerate digital inclusion, nurture innovation and unlock opportunities for young people as part of Kenya’s broader socio-economic transformation agenda

The Jitume Digital Enablement Program is a Government of Kenya initiative aimed at expanding access to digital opportunities by equipping young people with market-relevant digital skills, innovation capabilities and pathways to employment and entrepreneurship. Through its network of digital hubs and specialised learning facilities, the program supports the development of a digitally empowered workforce while promoting inclusion, creativity and participation in Kenya’s growing digital economy.