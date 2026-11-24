The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has urged the Supreme Court to uphold the 20-year prison sentences imposed on two men convicted of murdering former Venezuelan Ambassador to Kenya Olga Fonseca Jimenez.

The DPP wants the court to dismiss appeals filed by former Venezuelan Embassy First Secretary Dwight Sagaray and Kenyan national Ahmed Mujivane Omido, challenging their convictions and sentences.

Appearing before a Supreme Court bench presided over by Justice Smokin Wanjala, the prosecution argued that the convictions were supported by sufficient evidence, including circumstantial evidence linking the two to the murder.

However, the prosecution told the court that Sagaray’s diplomatic status had ended after Venezuelan authorities terminated his diplomatic mission and cancelled his diplomatic passport.

It further argued that any residual immunity did not protect him from prosecution for actions outside his official diplomatic duties.

The prosecution maintained that the convictions were based on the combined weight of evidence rather than motive or association alone.

It cited a dispute over control of the Venezuelan Embassy, Sagaray’s relationship with Mohammed Ahmed Mohammed Hassan and events surrounding Fonseca’s murder.

Opposing Omido’s appeal, the DPP dismissed his arguments on common intention and the handling of his alibi, saying his testimony amounted to a denial of involvement rather than evidence that he was elsewhere when the murder occurred.

The prosecution urged the Supreme Court to find that the appeals had no merit, dismiss them with costs and uphold the sentences.

Sagaray and Omido were convicted alongside Alex Sifuna Wanyonyi and Moses Kiprotich Kalya over the murder of Fonseca, who was found dead at her residence in Runda, Nairobi, in July 2012.

The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its judgment on notice.