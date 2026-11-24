The Judiciary is seeking an additional Ksh. 20.35 billion to support critical justice delivery priorities, including preparedness for the 2027 General Elections, recruitment of judicial officers and expansion of court infrastructure.

Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Winfridah Mokaya made the appeal while appearing before the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) to present the Judiciary and Judicial Service Commission (JSC) budget requirements for the 2027/2028 Financial Year.

Mokaya presented a resource requirement of Ksh. 50.76 billion for the Judiciary against a proposed budget ceiling of Ksh. 30.41 billion, leaving a funding deficit of Ksh. 20.35 billion.

In her capacity as Secretary to the JSC, the Chief Registrar presented a resource requirement of Ksh. 1.833 billion against an indicative ceiling of Ksh. 1.037 billion, resulting in a funding gap of Ksh. 796 million.

The key funding priorities include recruitment of Judges, Judicial Officers and staff, complaints management and continuous judicial education.

She particularly highlighted the need for funding to operationalise tribunals, provide seed funding for the JSC medical scheme, strengthen judicial training and implement the JSC organisational structure.

The Chief Registrar called for favourable consideration of the identified funding gaps, emphasising that adequate resourcing of the Judiciary and JSC is essential to strengthening institutional capacity and delivering timely, accessible and quality justice to the people of Kenya.