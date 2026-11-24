The Government has resolved to intensify security operations and strengthen peace-building initiatives along the Isiolo-Garissa border following recent inter-communal violence that claimed lives and led to the destruction of property.

This follows a consultative meeting convened Tuesday morning by the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration with leaders from the two counties to review the security situation, identify gaps and agree on interventions to restore calm and normalcy.

According to a statement, the meeting resolved that the Inspector General of Police will roll out an intensive, intelligence-led operation to recover illegal firearms in the two counties.

The IG will also undertake a comprehensive assessment of security deployments, reposition security installations and enhance police presence in the affected areas.

In addition, the National Police Service will assess the strength of National Police Reservists (NPR), undertake vetting and retraining, and replace officers found to be misusing their firearms.

Security personnel in the region will also have their mobility needs assessed, with the two counties prioritised in the forthcoming allocation of police vehicles.

Other measures agreed upon include strengthening and resourcing peace committees, establishing a framework for resource-sharing among communities, and engaging telecommunications companies to improve mobile network coverage.

The Government will also fast-track the allocation of funds for the construction of security roads in the affected areas.

Immediate peace meetings will be organised on the ground, while a security team led by the Cabinet Secretary will visit the region to assess the implementation of the agreed interventions.

The Cabinet Secretary called on residents to remain calm and urged leaders to promote peaceful coexistence, noting that communities along the Isiolo-Garissa border have historically maintained cordial relations, shared natural resources and trade links, and relied on traditional mechanisms for resolving disputes.

He condemned the killings and conveyed condolences to families who lost loved ones, assuring residents that security agencies were pursuing those responsible to ensure they face justice.

Present at the meeting were Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Deputy Inspector General of Police-Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat, and Deputy Inspector General of Police-Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli, among other senior government officials.

County leaders present included Garissa Governor Nathif Jama and Isiolo Deputy Governor Dr James Lowasa; Senators Fatuma Dullo (Isiolo) and Abdul Haji (Garissa); Woman Representatives Mumina Bonaya (Isiolo) and Amina Siyad (Garissa); and MPs Abdikadir Hussein (Lagdera) and Mohamed Tubi (Isiolo South), alongside MCAs, elders and religious leaders.