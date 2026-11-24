Kenya and Oman have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation in various aspects.

Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya and Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Kenya Nasra Salim Al-Hashmi say the two countries will redouble their efforts in partnership for mutual benefits.

They were speaking at a Nairobi Hotel during celebrations to mark the 56th National Day of the Sultanate of Oman and the Golden Jubilee of Kenya-Oman diplomatic relations where several dignitaries gathered in Nairobi to celebrate the event.

In their speeches, Mvurya and Al-Hashmi lauded the benefits of the bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

They further pledged to strengthen these ties for the mutual benefit of the peoples of both countries.