Police in Mombasa have arrested two suspected criminals and recovered an assortment of crude weapons during an intelligence-led operation in Tudor.

The two were arrested on Monday, November 23, 2026, by officers from Makupa Police Station following an operation targeting criminal activities in the area.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the suspects are being held at Makupa Police Station pending arraignment in court, while the recovered weapons have been detained as exhibits.

The arrests form part of intensified security operations targeting armed criminal groups in the Coast region and other parts of the country.

The NPS has urged members of the public to share information with the police to support efforts to maintain law and order.