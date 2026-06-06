Dr. Joyce Kithure calls for climate solutions that improve livelihoods 

Food security and economic empowerment must be at the centre of climate action efforts if communities are to build resilience against the growing impacts of climate change, Her Excellency Dr. Joyce Kithure, spouse to the Deputy President has said.

Speaking during a World Environment Day clean-up exercise in Kibra, Nairobi, Dr. Kithure said environmental conservation initiatives should not only protect natural resources but also create sustainable livelihood opportunities for vulnerable communities.

She highlighted the work of Science Adding Value to the Environment and the Communities (SaVE Communities), an initiative she founded to promote practical environmental solutions while supporting communities through economic empowerment programmes.

The organisation has expanded beyond clean-up campaigns to include climate-smart agriculture programmes in several counties.

According to Dr. Kithure, the initiative is equipping farmers with modern and climate-resilient farming techniques aimed at improving food security, increasing household incomes and reducing vulnerability to climate-related shocks.

“Linking environmental care with economic empowerment is key to addressing both poverty and climate change simultaneously,” she said.

Dr. Kithure noted that climate change continues to affect food systems, livelihoods and public health, making it necessary to adopt integrated approaches that address both environmental and socio-economic challenges.

She said SaVE Communities has spent the past year implementing community-based environmental programmes in areas such as Dandora and Kawangware, where residents have participated in clean-up exercises and environmental awareness activities.

These programmes, she said, have demonstrated that local communities can become effective drivers of change when given the necessary support and opportunities.

Dr. Kithure stressed that climate action requires collaboration among multiple stakeholders, including government agencies, academic institutions, community groups, development partners and citizens.

“No single institution can solve these challenges alone,” she said.

She also commended the participation of young people in environmental programmes, noting that they play a critical role in advancing innovative solutions to climate challenges.

As the world marked World Environment Day under the theme Climate Action, Dr. Kithure called on Kenyans to adopt sustainable practices in their daily lives, including responsible waste management, recycling and conservation of natural resources.

She said small actions undertaken consistently across communities can collectively produce significant environmental and social benefits.

Dr. Kithure thanked Kibra residents, community leaders, volunteers and partners who participated in the clean-up exercise and urged them to remain committed to environmental stewardship.

She called for sustained action beyond World Environment Day celebrations, saying cleaner neighbourhoods, stronger communities and a more resilient Kenya can only be achieved through continuous collective effort.

“Real transformation begins at the community level,” she said.