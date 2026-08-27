Farm worker dies after phone dispute turns violent

A 22-year-old farm worker died after a confrontation over a mobile phone turned violent in Tawai village, Wamuini sub-location, Trans Nzoia County.

The deceased, Stephen Ndungu, was reportedly involved in a disagreement with 21-year-old Samuel Kemboi on Monday. The argument later escalated into a physical confrontation.

Ndungu fell to the ground and died at the scene after Kemboi allegedly struck him several times. Police who examined the scene said the deceased had visible injuries to his head, face and stomach.

A report filed at Kiungani Police Station indicates that Ndungu had worked as a farmhand for only one day before the incident.

Following the incident, detectives from Kiminini Sub-County, together with officers from Kiungani Police Station and members of the public, tracked down and arrested Kemboi.

Kemboi is being held by police as detectives investigate the circumstances surrounding the death. He is expected to be taken to court once investigations are complete.

Ndungu’s body has since been transferred to Kiminini Cottage Mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination