More

Farm worker dies after phone dispute turns violent

Florence Oyasi
By Florence Oyasi
1 Min Read

A 22-year-old farm worker died after a confrontation over a mobile phone turned violent in Tawai village, Wamuini sub-location, Trans Nzoia County.

The deceased, Stephen Ndungu, was reportedly involved in a disagreement with 21-year-old Samuel Kemboi on Monday. The argument later escalated into a physical confrontation.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Ndungu fell to the ground and died at the scene after Kemboi allegedly struck him several times. Police who examined the scene said the deceased had visible injuries to his head, face and stomach.

A report filed at Kiungani Police Station indicates that Ndungu had worked as a farmhand for only one day before the incident.

Following the incident, detectives from Kiminini Sub-County, together with officers from Kiungani Police Station and members of the public, tracked down and arrested Kemboi.

Kemboi is being held by police as detectives investigate the circumstances surrounding the death. He is expected to be taken to court once investigations are complete.

Experts, leaders demand urgent governments action to prevent AI crisis
Kenya to host Africa’s first-ever World Rafting World Cup Series
CS nominees Kagwe, Kabogo, Kinyanjui to be vetted on January 14
MPS urged to properly utilize NG-CDF funds

Ndungu’s body has since been transferred to Kiminini Cottage Mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination

A stadium and a jersey for Argentina’s ‘Captain’ Pope Francis
DP Gachagua won’t file petition on judicial officer, welcomes dialogue
Former CS Aisha Jumwa quits UDA
Kenya to intensify tourism marketing to boost arrivals from Europe
The Importance of Voting in Local Elections
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Atwoli warns Gachagua against undermining IEBC credibility ahead of 2027 polls
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Atwoli warns Gachagua against undermining IEBC credibility ahead of 2027 polls
Local News
African health ministers commit to accelerating multi-disease elimination
International News Local News
Nvidia revenue doubles on continued AI demand
Business International Business
Govt disburses Ksh 2.6B to Mau Forest evictees
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

ODM
Local NewsMore

ODM leaders reject zoning plan, warns it threatens democracy

More

Kenyan film wins top prize at Egypt festival

More

MKU sends third group of nurses to German partner hospitals

County NewsMore

18 County First Ladies meet with Pastor Dorcas Rigathi

Show More