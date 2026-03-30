More

EACC arrests two suspects for impersonation and extortion

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read

By Muraya Kamunde

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two individuals for impersonating Commission officers and extorting money from members of the public.

The suspects, Annastacia Mueni Kavemba and Stephen Muleu Ngati, were apprehended following a complaint lodged on March 29, 2026.

According to the report, one of the suspects, Ms. Mueni, contacted the complainant and identified herself as an EACC officer. She claimed that the complainant was under investigation and demanded money to influence the outcome of the case and prevent further action.

Acting on the report, the EACC launched an operation that led to the arrest of the suspects immediately after receiving a bribe of Ksh 20,000.

The suspects are currently at the EACC Headquarters at Integrity Centre for statement recording and further processing.

EACC recovers grabbed KAA land valued at Ksh 104M
Experts raise concern over increased cases of mother-to-child HIV transmission
Diamond, Zari, Fantana feud continues to dominate social conversations days after reality series premiere
Chinese President Xi Jinping vows to serve as people’s servant

EACC urges the public to remain vigilant and to report any incidents of bribery and extortion immediately.

State launches crackdown on illegal mining to curb revenue loss
Mwatate United FC inks sponsorship deal with Teita Sisal
Why Western sanctions against Russia also hurt Africa
MKU drama team performances thrills East Africans in Kampala
Gov’t to crackdown on rogue HR officers, CS Ruku says
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article NACADA seizes 810 litres of illicit ethanol worth Ksh1.2M in Kapsabet
Next Article Two arrested for impersonating EACC officers, extorting Ksh20,000 bribe
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Nyamira authorised disposal of 13 bodies in Kericho, says Governor Nyaribo
Local News
Second chance for students as KUCCPS reopens KMTC intake
County News
Two arrested for impersonating EACC officers, extorting Ksh20,000 bribe
County News
NACADA seizes 810 litres of illicit ethanol worth Ksh1.2M in Kapsabet
County News

You May also Like

Local NewsMore

Change of guard as Tuya, Duale handover dockets

County NewsNEWS

Former Kisii County Speaker, Deputy Clerk arrested over irregular hiring

More

Kenya and UNCTAD to champion global trade

More

Kenya’s digital economy to contribute KSH 662 Billion to GDP by 2028

Show More