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NACADA seizes 810 litres of illicit ethanol worth Ksh1.2M in Kapsabet

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has seized 810 litres of illicit ethanol worth Ksh1.2 million during a multi-agency operation along the Kapseret-Kapsabet Road in Nandi County.

Two suspects were arrested in the operation and are set to be arraigned in court on March 30, 2026.

According to NACADA, officers acted on a tip-off and trailed a white BMW X1, registration KDV 905Q, from Kapsabet.

The vehicle was intercepted along the Kapseret–Kapsabet Road en route to Eldoret, carrying 27 jerricans with approximately 810 litres of the illicit substance.

NACADA CEO Dr. Anthony Omerikwa that the substance is the primary ingredient used to manufacture counterfeit, substandard, and dangerous second-generation alcohol that has flooded the local market.

“This illicitly obtained and smuggled ethanol is widely used to produce deadly alcoholic drinks. Culprits are exploiting our porous borders and corruption networks to import untaxed ethanol, creating a significant underground industry that evades millions in annual government revenue,” Dr. Omerikwa stated.

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He emphasised that the seizure marks a significant victory for the Authority as it intensifies efforts to dismantle the alcohol counterfeiting industry.

“Such seizures will continue in collaboration with other multi-agency teams. We are committed to disrupting these criminal networks, and all assets seized will be forfeited to the state,” he added.

Authorities confirmed operations remain ongoing as the multi-agency team works to curb the spread of illicit alcohol across the country.

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