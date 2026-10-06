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Ruto congratulates Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on re-election

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read

President William Ruto has congratulated Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed following his re-election for a second five-year term.

In a message, Ruto described Abiy’s new mandate as a vote of confidence in his leadership and vision for Ethiopia.

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“Congratulations my brother, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, on your re-election to lead Ethiopia for a second term,” Ruto said.

He wished Abiy success as he leads Ethiopia’s transformation agenda, while reaffirming Kenya’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

“Kenya looks forward to continuing working closely with you to advance our shared interests for the mutual benefit of our peoples, our region and the wider global community,” Ruto said.

Abiy was re-appointed Prime Minister on Monday after Ethiopia’s newly constituted House of Peoples’ Representatives endorsed him for another five-year term. He took the oath of office during the inaugural session of the seventh Parliament.

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His re-appointment followed the June 1, 2026 general election in which his ruling Prosperity Party won 438 of the 501 seats in the House of Peoples’ Representatives, giving it a dominant parliamentary majority.

Abiy has served as Ethiopia’s Prime Minister since April 2018.

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