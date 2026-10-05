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EADB appoints Anne Juuko as the new director general

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
2 Min Read
Outgoing EADB Director General, Benard Mono (left), officially hands over to the newly appointed DG, Anne Juuko. PHOTO | Courtesy

Anne Juuko has been appointed as the new director general for the East African Development Bank (EADB) effective October 2, 2026.

She succeeds Benard Mono the bank’s Senior Director for Finance and Treasury who has been holding the position in an acting capacity.

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Juuko joins EADB from the Standard Bank Group, where she served as Regional Head of Global Markets for Eastern Africa.

Speaking on the appointment, EADB Governing Council Chairperson Yusuf Murangwa backed the new director general to advance the bank’s interest across the region.

“Anne Juuko is a distinguished financial sector leader with a strong record of delivering growth across multiple African markets. Her deep understanding of the region’s economies, capital markets and development financing will be invaluable as EADB enters its next phase,” said Murangwa who also serves as Rwanda’s Minister of Finance and Economic Planning.

Juuko previously served as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic Bank Uganda, Head of Corporate and Investment Banking at Standard Bank Namibia, and in senior roles at Citibank Kenya and Citibank Uganda.

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“Building on the achievements of management and staff and supported by a Governing Council committed to excellence in governance, my priority will be to deepen the Bank’s development finance role, unlock new sources of long-term capital, and cultivate strategic partnerships that expand our reach and deliver lasting socio-economic impact across the region,” said Juuko following the appointment.

Juuko is an accomplished regional banker and financial markets executive with over twenty years of experience across East and Southern Africa in banking, financial markets and executive leadership.

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