Nithi Bridge project advances towards delivery of Ruto’s flagship promise 

President William Ruto’s promise to deliver a new Nithi Bridge in Tharaka Nithi County is moving from commitment to visible implementation, with construction preparations advancing at the site and residents witnessing the long-awaited project take shape.

The progress has given fresh meaning to a project that residents have discussed and awaited for years. What was previously a promise is now visible on the ground through an established construction site, preparations for a concrete batching plant and groundwork for the bridge pillars.

Lewis Mureithi, a mason working on the project, said the developments at the site demonstrate that the project is progressing towards the main construction phase.

“So far, we have completed the site where our contractors and engineers will settle. We are now preparing the batching plant where we will mix concrete and supply it for the pillars,” Mureithi said.

He said preparations had also begun at the locations where the bridge pillars will be constructed, bringing the project closer to its main structural works.

For other residents, the significance of the progress is that they can now see the implementation of the President’s commitment rather than relying on assurances about the project.

Dominic Njagi, a resident of the area, said the activity at the site had changed perceptions among those who had doubted whether the bridge would eventually be built.

“People had been saying that the bridge would not be built, but now we can see the work on the ground. We can see that the project is moving forward, and that has made the residents happy,” Njagi said.

He said the physical progress had strengthened residents’ confidence that the project would ultimately deliver the new crossing they have been waiting for.

Residents say the significance of the new bridge extends beyond the immediate community because the Nithi crossing serves motorists and travellers using the route.

Njagi said the project should therefore be viewed as infrastructure serving a wider population.

“We cannot say this is only for Tharaka Nithi. People from different parts of the country use this route. We are all waiting for this bridge because its benefits will go beyond this community,” he said.

The ongoing construction is consequently being watched not only as a local infrastructure project but also as a measure of progress in delivering a commitment that has generated strong expectations among residents.

For the community, the evidence is increasingly tangible: workers are on site, the contractor’s facilities are established, the batching plant is being prepared and areas for the bridge pillars are taking shape.

Njagi said residents’ immediate expectation was now to see the work continue until the bridge is completed.

“Our expectation as a village is that this bridge will one day be completed and end the difficulties we have experienced here. That is what we are waiting for, and we are happy to see the project moving,” he said.

For residents, the story is no longer simply about what was promised. It is about what they can now see taking shape on the ground and the completion they are waiting to witness.