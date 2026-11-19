Detectives have arrested four suspects in connection with an attack on Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya’s Communications Officer, Amos Masika Boaz, popularly known as Hammer Hammer.

Masika was hacked several times with machetes after two masked assailants ambushed him at his home in Orombe Farm, Trans Nzoia East Sub-County, on the night of November 16, 2026.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the attackers dragged him out of his silver Honda, registration number KDD 938D, shortly after he drove into his compound.

They then poured petrol on the vehicle and set it ablaze before turning on him with machetes, inflicting multiple cuts to his head, hands and legs.

He was rushed to the hospital in Kitale before being referred to Eldoret for specialised treatment.

A coordinated manhunt involving detectives from the Operations Support Unit (OSU), Trans Nzoia East, Trans Nzoia West and Kiminini led to the arrest of four suspects in Kiminini Town.

The suspects have been identified as Kennedy Nyongesa Ochieng, alleged to be the gang leader, Dan Wakoli Chilungu, Brian Odhiambo Odongo and Hassan Wekesa.

The four are in police custody undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment in court.

The motive behind the attack remains under investigation, with detectives pursuing further leads to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify all those involved.

The DCI condemned the attack, maintaining that political differences or personal grievances should not be used to justify violence, intimidation or destruction of property.