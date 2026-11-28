Eight military personnel have been killed in a helicopter crash in a remote area of Peru known for growing and trafficking drugs.

Authorities say the aircraft came down near the town of Sanabamba during a mission to evacuate an army patrol in the valley of the Apurimac, Ene, and Mantaro rivers, known by its Spanish acronym VRAEM.

Often referred to as ‘Cocaine Valley’, the area is Peru’s largest coca-growing valley where gangs and the remnants of the former Shining Path rebel group operate.

The Peruvian ministry of defence said the pilot was the sole survivor of the crash, the cause of which is still unknown.

In its statement, the ministry said “search and rescue operations located the aircraft and the nine military personnel who were on board”.

It named the pilot as Enzo Espinoza Roque and said he was evacuated to Lima to “receive specialised medical treatment”.

The aircraft was reported missing on Thursday night after rescuing three army personnel.

No further information was shared about why the group needed to be rescued, but it was confirmed that they were among those who were killed in the crash.

Joint Command of the Peruvian Armed Forces posted a tribute online extending “deepest condolences to the family members, friends, and comrades-in-arms of the members of our VRAEM Special Command who lost their lives while carrying out a military mission. May God keep them in His glory”.

In February, a MI-17 helicopter crashed in southern Peru in February killing all 15 on board.

Peru, along with Colombia, is one of the world’s largest producers of coca leaves and cocaine, according to the United Nations.