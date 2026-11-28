A total of 530 technical and vocational training institutions across the country lack the required registration or licensing by relevant regulatory authorities, according to the first-ever 2026 Mapping and Census of TVET Institutions.

The figure represents 11.3 per cent of the 4,679 institutions identified nationally, indicating gaps in regulatory compliance across the sector.

The census, released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) on Thursday, also found that only 39.1 per cent of trainers are accredited by the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA).

The findings come amid efforts to expand access to technical and vocational training, with the census providing a nationwide assessment of institutions, staffing and enrolment.

The report further reveals an uneven geographical distribution of TVET institutions, with Nairobi recording the highest number at 716, followed by Kiambu with 495 and Nakuru with 274.

The three counties account for 1,485 institutions, representing 31.7 per cent of the national total, while Lamu records the lowest number at 13.

Speaking during the launch of the census, Principal Secretary for Economic Planning Bonface Makokha urged county governments to incorporate the findings into the preparation and review of their County Integrated Development Plans (CIDPs).

Makokha said education interventions should reflect the specific needs of individual regions.

The census also records 965,154 trainees in TVET institutions, comprising 483,704 females and 481,450 males.

Although female trainees slightly outnumber their male counterparts, course enrolment remains gender-skewed, with men more represented in engineering programmes while women are concentrated in cosmetology, hospitality and institutional management, and fashion design.

The findings come as the Government pursues reforms to make TVET training more practical and responsive to labour-market needs.

In the 2026/27 financial year, the Ministry of Education plans to establish 52 new technical and vocational colleges, complete 175 ongoing college construction projects and equip 72 existing institutions.

The plans further include capitation grants for 87,431 trainees and scholarships for 532,499 trainees, alongside the development or review of 225 competency-based training curricula.