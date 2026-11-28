The Social Health Authority (SHA) has completed the verification of pending bills inherited from the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) for 448 health facilities with outstanding claims exceeding Ksh10 million.

In a notice, SHA CEO Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the settlement process will be guided by contractual eligibility, requiring facilities to have been duly contracted by NHIF to provide healthcare services during the period the claims were incurred.

The Authority will also require health facilities to present specific claims for further verification and confirmation before settlement is approved.

SHA has published the list of the 448 facilities and their respective verified claim amounts on its website.

Dr Mwangangi said healthcare providers who wish to challenge the verified amounts have until 5pm on Friday, December 4, 2026, to submit appeals accompanied by relevant supporting documents.

“Healthcare providers seeking a review of their verified amounts may submit appeals, accompanied by relevant supporting documentation, to directorbenefitsandclaims@sha.go.ke no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 4th December 2026,” the notice read.

SHA said the exercise forms part of its efforts to clear outstanding liabilities inherited from the defunct NHIF.

“The Authority remains committed to resolving the outstanding liabilities inherited from the defunct NHIF in a fair, transparent and accountable manner,” the notice stated.

The Authority has urged healthcare providers to cooperate with the process to ensure a smooth and timely settlement of the outstanding claims.