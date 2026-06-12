Emotional moments as requiem mass for Utumishi Girls fire victims gets underway

It was an emotional moment as families and friends gathered at Gilgil Stadium for a requiem mass in honour of the Utumishi Girls Academy students who lost their lives in a dormitory fire two weeks ago.

First Lady Rachel Ruto and Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba were among the leaders attending the service to pay their last respects to the 15 students ahead of their burial. One of the victims, Zuhura Rama, a Muslim, was buried last week in Kwale County.

Nine students are currently in custody in connection with the deaths of the 16 girls after investigations established that the fire was an arson attack.

The students who lost their lives are Purity Naisula, Imani Boit, Mercy Precious, Cecilia Wanjiku, Juliet Linah, Neema Wairimu, Gertrude Muthoni, Zuhura Rama, Jane Kimani, Jullie Hinga, Fortune Aimaya, Sheril Onderi, Sallystine Melly, Precious Wanjeri, Nicole Michelle and Abigael Chepng’eno.