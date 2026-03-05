CultureEntertainment

Nigerian doctors suspended over death of Adichie’s son

BBC
By BBC
3 Min Read

Nigeria’s medical council has provisionally suspended the director of a private hospital and two other doctors following the death of the 21-month-old son of renowned author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Nkanu Adichie-Esege, one of the twins, died on 7 January after complications arose during preparatory medical procedures at Euracare Hospital in Lagos.

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) investigation panel established a prima facie case of medical negligence against Euracare and Atlantis Hospital over the child’s management.

The three doctors have all been suspended from practising medicine pending the determination of their cases by a disciplinary tribunal.

Dr Munir Bature, publicity secretary for the Nigeria Medical Association, confirmed the suspensions to the BBC.

“What will ultimately happen to those affected will be determined after another panel sits on their case,” he said.

Media personality Russell Brand denies sexual allegations
Tanqueray sponsors this weekend’s polo match
Busia man eats 25 chapatis in one sitting
Egyptian drama shatters silence on child abuse

He added that they could permanently lose their licences.

The doctors have not commented.

Butare encouraged Nigerians to report any perceived wrongdoing by medical personnel so the council could intervene.

The family of Adichie had accused the hospital of negligence, alleging that medics denied oxygen to her son and administered excessive sedation, which they say led to cardiac arrest.

In a statement, the hospital expressed its “deepest sympathies” over the child’s death but denied any wrongdoing.

An inquest into Nkanu’s death is due to begin on 14 April at the Yaba Magistrate Court in Lagos.

The coroner will hear from medical experts and hospital representatives to establish the circumstances and cause of death.

The case has sparked a wider debate about patient safety in Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Following a public outcry, Nigeria’s health ministry admitted there were “systemic challenges” and announced the creation of a national task force on “clinical governance and patient safety” to improve the quality of care.

Adichie is an award-winning writer known for novels including Half of a Yellow Sun and Americanah.

Her 2013 essay We Should All Be Feminists was sampled by Beyoncé on her track Flawless, while the author was named among Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2015.

She explores themes around gender and immigration in her works, establishing her as a leading voice in postcolonial feminist literature.

‘Nilichoma’ on convincing Odumbe, JB Masanduku to join show
Musician Kizo B released from prison
Nairobi Design Week to begin Saturday
Two Kenyans earn a spot on TIME’s 100 Next
Sol Fest to return in December
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kalondu Musyimi joins KBC Club 1 Extra
Next Article IEBC: Second Phase of mass voter registration to kick off end month
- Advertisement -
Latest News
CAF to make major announcement today on WAFCON 2026 tournament
Football Sports
Trade court orders tariff refunds in setback for Trump administration
Business International Business
MPs threaten to disband Equalisation Fund over stalled projects
County News NEWS
IEBC: Second Phase of mass voter registration to kick off end month
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

Entertainment

The final season of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ to premiere in August

CelebrityEntertainment

Kourtney Kardashian says foetal surgery saved unborn baby

Entertainment

Bensoul to brave comedic jabs by Roast House Comedy

Entertainment

Author Dan Brown releases new thriller

Show More