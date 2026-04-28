Mudavadi warns against commercialisation of global peace efforts

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has warned against the emerging trend of commercialising peace initiatives globally.

Mudavadi said efforts to end conflicts both in Africa and other parts of the world have been privatised at the expense of humanity and respect to lives.

He regretted that mediation processes have turned into business negotiations eroding the fundamental concept of restoring peace and stability.

“We are seeing an emerging trend where factions are turning into arbitrators of transactions instead of genuinely pursuing efforts that will restore peace and stability in the affected nations and regions,” he regretted.

“We are now seeing sovereignty facing a new definition other than the description of a self-governing state independent of outside control,” added Mudavadi.

The Prime CS was addressing the ongoing Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) mediation reflection conference in Nairobi.

He said Africa must rethink and adapt to new approaches in pursuing more flexible and responsive mediation frameworks, tailored to the specific contexts of the continent.

He said the rapidly shifting global dynamics and growing pressures on multilateralism are impacting the coherence, predictability, and effectiveness of mediation efforts calling on African leaders and citizens to embrace shared responsibility that will strengthen dialogue, mediation and African-led solutions to the conflicts that continue to affect the continent.

“Regional cooperation, political transition, and humanitarian diplomacy should continue to anchor and enrich our collective efforts for peace and stability,” said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi, who is also the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, noted that Africa is confronted with a complex challenge to the mediation landscape especially in the Horn of Africa with protracted and mutating conflicts, marked by fragmentation of actors that are testing the limits of traditional approaches to peace processes.

He said fragmentation and duplication undermine collective efforts in conflict resolution.

“African ownership in addressing African conflicts remains essential in ensuring legitimacy, sustainability, and long-term success,” noted the Prime CS

“It is important to enhance coordination among regional and continental actors. Therefore, a more harmonized approach, anchored on IGAD’s leadership, will strengthen coherence and effectiveness in the Horn of Africa,” added Mudavadi.

The Prime CS further warned against undermining African institutions tasked with key responsibilities in conflict resolution including the African Union and IGAD among others.

He said these institutions occupy a unique and strategic position within the African set-up and they must be appreciated, strengthened and supported.

“It is disturbing to see the people who tend to discredit African institutions like the AU being Africans themselves. You get a reasonable preposition coming from the AU, and we completely refuse to look at it and understand it for our progressive benefit. But when the same is taken to other parties outside Africa, they call you, give you the same document you refused to adopt while at home and you comfortably sign onto it. This must stop,” noted Mudavadi.

“While acknowledging with appreciation the contributions of external actors in regional peace initiatives, these efforts should be mainstreamed into Africa-led mechanisms. Safeguarding the integrity of African-led mediation requires ensuring that external engagement is aligned with, and advances, our collective objectives,” he further stated.

Mudavadi said Africans themselves should reflect on the economic value of peace and stability for the continent to prosper.

He said Africa has all that is needed to make the continent self-sustaining but the persistence of conflicts draw back the gains that the continent could achieve.

“We have gas in Tanzania and Mozambique. We have oil reserves in Sudan and other parts of Africa but we cannot explore these resources for the benefit of the continent due to conflicts. Right now, the Middle East is in a crisis, the shipping of oil has been affected, but back home we can’t get value of our reserves because of we haven’t strengthened coherence and effectiveness in addressing our conflicts,” he regretted.

“Africa values and welcomes the support of international partners; however, such support should remain complementary and supplementary, not foundational,” added Mudavadi.