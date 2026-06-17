Ex-Taita Taveta County director denies graft charges, released on bail

A former senior official of the Taita Taveta County Government has been released on Ksh1 million cash bail or an alternative bond of Ksh2 million with a surety of a similar amount after pleading not guilty to corruption-related charges.

Geoffrey Kimonge Mbogo, the former Director of Political Affairs at the Taita Taveta County Government, appeared before the Anti-Corruption Court in Voi on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, where he denied all charges levelled against him.

The court ordered that Mbogo deposit his passport with the court and barred him from leaving the country’s jurisdiction without prior approval.

A pre-trial has been slated for July 1, 2026.

According to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), investigations established that Mbogo allegedly fraudulently acquired public funds and failed to account for Ksh12,458,990 while serving in the county government.

Following the conclusion of investigations, the EACC forwarded the inquiry file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), recommending that he be charged. The ODPP reviewed the file, concurred with the recommendations, and approved his prosecution.

Mbogo faces charges of fraudulent acquisition of public property contrary to Section 45(1)(a) as read together with Section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003, and deceiving a principal contrary to Section 41(2) as read together with Section 48(1) of the same Act.

The EACC arrested Mbogo on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, and processed him at Voi Police Station before arraigning him in court to take a plea.