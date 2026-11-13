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IEBC begins review of political parties’ nomination rules

The Commission will undertake and conclude the review within the prescribed 14-day period.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
1 Min Read

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)  has commenced the review of nomination rules submitted by 105 fully registered political parties, following their submission within the statutory deadline of 6th November 2026.

The review will assess compliance with the Constitution, the Elections Act and other applicable electoral laws, with particular focus on nomination procedures, candidate eligibility, methods of nomination, participation of party members, representation of Special Interest Groups, gender inclusion, codes of conduct and internal dispute resolution mechanisms.

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In keeping with the statutory requirements, the Commission will undertake and conclude the review within the prescribed 14-day period.

Political parties whose nomination rules satisfy the applicable legal requirements will be issued with certificates of compliance, while those found to have gaps will be required to undertake the necessary amendments and resubmit their rules in accordance with the law.

“The exercise underscores the Commission’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, enforcing compliance with electoral legislation and discharging its constitutional mandate efficiently and within legally prescribed timelines”, IEBC said.

It noted that the exercise is also a critical step towards promoting transparent, fair, inclusive and accountable political party nomination processes ahead of the 2027 General Election.

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