Explaining the Sevens Circuit draw and points system

The National Sevens Circuit returns from 1st July with the season opener taking place in Kisumu.

The Division 1 competition comprises 16 teams comprising 12 top teams based on ranking from a previous tournament.

For the first tournament of the season, in this case, the Dala 7s, the 12 teams have been determined by last season’s standings.

Additionally, the overall winner of last season’s Division 2 competition and three invitational teams determined by the host club (in this case, Kisumu) in consultation with KRU complete the line up in Kisumu.

As the circuit progresses, it is the top 12 teams based on ranking from a previous tournament as well as the division two winners and three invitational sides who feature at the subsequent rounds.

The 13th 14th 15th and 16th placed team at the completion of each round are relegated to Division Two while the winning team from the Division Two Circuit Qualifying Tournament is promoted to the Division One of the upcoming tournament and seeded 13th.