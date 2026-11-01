FootballSports

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup:Ghana and Nigeria carry Africa’s hopes

Their journeys highlight the ability of Africa’s young national teams to compete against opponents from across the world.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

After four African teams reached the Round of 16, Ghana and Nigeria remain in contention at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

The Black Maidens face Japan, while the Flamingos take on Venezuela — two opportunities for African teams to reach the global last four.

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Performances that demonstrate Africa’s competitiveness

Nigeria made a statement by defeating reigning world champions Korea DPR before eliminating Mexico.

Ghana recovered from an opening defeat to draw with Brazil, beat Canada, and overcome Argentina on penalties.

Their journeys highlight the ability of Africa’s young national teams to compete against opponents from across the world.

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A World Cup in Africa gives the continent’s talent a global platform

Hosting this tournament in Morocco provides international exposure for young African players.

It showcases their potential, the work of their coaching teams, and the opportunities for women’s football across the continent.

The next step is to turn that visibility into sustained investment in player development, clubs, and domestic competitions.

Morocco’s hosting expertise supports a global football event

With infrastructure combining high-quality pitches, on-site accommodation, and sports medicine facilities, Morocco offers an environment designed for international football.

Hosting five consecutive editions from 2025 to 2029 strengthens its experience with FIFA competitions ahead of the 2030 World Cup, which it will co-host with Spain and Portugal.

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