Fellowship programme for actors from BRICS+ countries starts in Russia

The InteRussia international fellowship programme, “Professional Training for Drama and Film Actors”, has begun in Moscow. The programme involves 14 young actors from Argentina, Brazil, Germany, India, Egypt, Türkiye, South Africa, Malaysia, China, and Ethiopia. The training will run until 3 October 2026.

The programme includes practical classes in acting, stage speech and movement; the study of Konstantin Stanislavsky’s system and Vsevolod Meyerhold’s biomechanics; meetings with Russian actors and cultural figures; and visits to the Moscow Art Theatre, the Bolshoi Theatre, the Stanislavsky Museum and other cultural venues.

The opening ceremony for the training programme took place at the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts (GITIS). Marina Kiryushkina, Acting Rector of GITIS, explained that over the course of six weeks, participants would be immersed in the rich tradition of Russian theatre. “We are delighted to see interest in Russian psychological theatre growing year on year, and we are ready to share this experience with colleagues from all over the world,” she remarked.

Lyana Dymova, Academic Programmes Coordinator at the Gorchakov Fund, encouraged participants to make the most of the fellowship, not to be afraid to ask questions and to try new things. “InteRussia is not just about classes. It is an opportunity to see Russian theatre from the inside, to meet colleagues from different countries and to discover Moscow for yourselves,” she added.

Konstantin Kolpakov, Deputy Head of Rossotrudnichestvo, emphasised that projects in the field of theatre help to strengthen cultural ties between nations, create new opportunities for talented actors, directors and cultural professionals to realise their potential, and act as a bridge uniting creative initiatives from different countries.

Aleksandra Burman, Director of the International Cooperation Department at TV BRICS, noted that this year the geographical scope of the fellowship programme had expanded to a record ten countries.

“For the first time, young actors from Egypt, Türkiye, Malaysia, and Ethiopia have joined the project. For us, this is not only an indication of growing interest in the Russian theatre school and in cultural cooperation as a whole but also confirmation of the effectiveness of the promotional support for the programme that TV BRICS carries out annually in the BRICS+ countries. We are convinced that it is precisely the combination of cultural initiatives and opportunities for international media cooperation that enables the creation of sustainable professional and social ties,” added Aleksandra Burman.

Following the official proceedings, the trainees were presented with souvenirs. The first session for the participants began with a masterclass on stage speech.

The fellowship is organised by GITIS in collaboration with the Gorchakov Fund, the TV BRICS International Media Network, and the Autonomous Non-Profit Organisation “Mezhdunarodniki”. The fellowship is held as part of Rossotrudnichestvo’s flagship “New Generation” initiative, with the support of the Presidential Grants Foundation.

The InteRussia theatre arts fellowship was developed in 2024, during Russia’s BRICS Chairship. Over the past two years, young actors from countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean have taken part. The programme is also supported by the Priority 2030 Strategic Academic Leadership Programme.

Courtesy/TV BRICS