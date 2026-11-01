Kenya and TBB Canada sign deal to open safe doors to jobs abroad

Kenya and Canada have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Talent Beyond Boundaries (TBB) of Canada to establish secure, regular, and ethical pathways for employment in Canada.

The signing was chaired by the Principal Secretary for Labour and Skills Development Shadrack Mwadime, alongside Canadian High Commissioner to Kenya Joshua Tabah and TBB Canada CEO Lara Dyer.

The MoU aims to facilitate the connection of qualified Kenyan workers, including refugees and other skilled individuals, to genuine job opportunities through employer engagement, skills matching, and migration support.

Both nations have pledged to protect the welfare, rights, and dignity of workers throughout the process.

Dyer said that the MOU will link skilled refugees living in Kenya and Kenyan youth to opportunities abroad.

The MoU was finalized following the dedicated efforts of the State Department, building on a mission to Canada led by Principal Secretary Mwadime last September.

That mission sought to expand access to the Canadian labor market for skilled Kenyans.

During the visit, Mwadime—joined by Secretary for Labour Migration Joel Mwanzia and Secretary for Post-Training and Skills Development Wanjiru Kariuki—met with the Paramedic Association of New Brunswick.

In November 2025, the Kenyan government hosted Canadian delegations in Nairobi as a reciprocal gesture.

Mwadime emphasized that these discussions underscored Kenya’s commitment to securing “decent and dignified employment for its people through well-structured, ethical, and mutually beneficial partnerships.”

The forum was also attended by the National Assembly Labour Committee chairperson Ken Chonga and prioritized collaboration in the health, education, and construction sectors.